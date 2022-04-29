CARLEEN KIDNEY, Havelock
Carleen Kidney, 63, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3rd at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Daub. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
PAMELA PERRY, Havelock
Pamela Perry, 54, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Deidra Spickelmier, Williston
Deidra Spickelmier of Williston, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Clifton Dawes, Havelock
Clifton Dawes 71, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Fix
James Fix, 82, of Atlantic Beach passed away Thursday April 28, 2022 at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Capt. David Willis, Beaufort
Captain David T. Willis, 80, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at home A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 30 at 10am, at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
BARBARA J. MARKS, Morehead City
Loving Mother and devoted wife, Barbara J. Marks, 88 of Morehead City, NC, passed away April 27, 2022. Barbara was born on May 11, 1933, in Endicott, New York, to the late George and Beula Harbst. She and her husband, Beal, moved from Owego, NY to Morehead City, NC and were active members of the Carteret County communities where they resided for over 40 years.
WINIFRED LITCHFIELD, Havelock
Winifred Litchfield, 76, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHN JOSEPH SLENZO JR., Marshallberg
John Joseph Slenzo Jr., 73, of Marshallberg and formerly of Coxsackie, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. John was born on May 12, 1948, in Catskill New York, to the late John and Lottie Slenzo. He grew up in Coxsackie where he spent most of his life working as a Corrections Officer for the State of New York.
THOMAS F. HABEL, Newport
Thomas F. Habel, 62, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
