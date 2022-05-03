Rev. Willie H. Coleman Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Landings of Swansboro.
His funeral service will be held at 11 am., Friday, May 6th, at First Free Will Baptist in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. James Bradley. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 5th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Willie was born on November 20, 1936, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late William and Nettie Coleman. Following high school, Willie honorably served in the United States Coast Guard, retiring as CWO3, Chief Warrant Officer, after 21 ½ faithful years.
The strength of his life was the Lord and the Word of God which he relied upon daily. With sincere dedication, he ministered to numerous lives and happily fulfilled the pulpit from 1994 until he retired in 2016 from Angola Free Will Baptist Church in Jacksonville. His smile, easy going nature and joking ways endeared him to so many. Not only did he work in the church, but he also enjoyed working outside, keeping up the grounds and making sure the Church looked great. More recently, Willie was a member at First Free Will Baptist in Morehead City where he continued to bless others.
Known as “Razor” by so many, he always had a fun nickname for each of his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, eating ice cream and of course, he rarely missed a Carolina basketball game.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Janice Lovick Coleman of Morehead City; daughter, Cheryl Coleman Sensenich and husband Dutch of Bogue; sons, Joey Coleman and wife Lisa of Broad Creek and Barry Coleman and Tonya of Morehead City; daughter-in-law, Michelle Smith Coleman of Morehead City; grandchildren, Brittany O’Neill and husband J.D., Caleigh Cornell and Ty, Katie Beggs and husband Morgan, Lauren Coleman Boyd and husband Jason, Garrett Coleman Austin, Zachary Coleman, Kyle Coleman and wife Annabel, Ethan Coleman and Caleb Coleman; and great grandchildren, Ashton Sensenich, Greyden Boyd, Isla O’Neill and Addisyn Boyd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Eliot Coleman in 2009.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made to the Missionary Fund at First Free Will Baptist Church, 912 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.