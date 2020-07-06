Donald David Padgett, 69, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Ebron. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Newport, where he enjoyed helping with the Fundamental Broadcasting Network radio station and the bus ministry. His life of will be remembered for his honor and love for the Lord.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Padgett of Newport; sister, Sharon Padgett of Indianapolis, Ind.; and grandson, Christian Matteson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Padgett; parents, Landis and Agnes Padgett; and sister, Vicki Padgett.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Grace Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 520 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.