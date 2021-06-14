Master Gunnery Sergeant Clifford R. Wilson, 82, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Clifford will be laid to rest at a private interment at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Clifford was born April 27, 1939, in Westbrook, Maine, to the late Earle and Eleanor Wilson. He bravely served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of master gunnery sergeant. His dedication to his country and fellow man didn’t end there, as he was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Havelock. Upon retiring from the military, he became a skilled craftsman making cabinets.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Kazuko Durham of Newport; son, Selby Wilson of South Carolina; grandson, Kevin Conner of South Carolina; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kiyo Shimoji Wilson; son-in-law, Jim Durham; and siblings.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
