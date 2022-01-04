CHRISTINA MAE GARNER, Beaufort
Christina Mae Garner, 42, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Christina was born in Amory, Mississippi, on January 26, 1979, to Allen and Judy Garner. Living on the coast was perfect for Christina as she loved being outdoors, near the open waters and spending time boating. She appreciated music and always enjoyed the beat of her favorite songs.
REV. HAROLD E. WILL, Otway
Rev. Harold E. Will heard those words "well done thou good and faithful servant" on January 3, 2022. He was 94 years of age. As a young man, he had committed his entire life to Jesus Christ and served as a faithful minister of the Gospel. He and his loving wife, Frances Lewis, lived in Otway, North Carolina. He was the father of Mary Jane DeWolfe of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Rachel (Harry) Plank of Penns Creek, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.