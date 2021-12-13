Helen Fulford Smith, 91, of Beaufort, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Carteret Memorial Gardens on Highway 101 in Beaufort, followed by the interment.
She is survived by her son, James “Jay” Smith III of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
