Billy Jerry Hassell, 80, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home.
The family welcomes friends to express their condolences at Billy’s home, 528 N. Kinston Ave. in Atlantic Beach, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, September 2nd.
Billy was born on September 27, 1942, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Wilburt and Julia Hassell. With a lifelong career as a plumbing and residential contractor, Billy had a strong work ethic throughout his life. After retiring from a successful career in Rocky Mount, and moving to Atlantic Beach, he chose to continue working because of the value and the satisfaction he found in a job well done.
Being on the water was his happy place. He loved being on the open water in his boat, fishing, and enjoying the beauty of the Crystal Coast. Cars were another one of Billy’s interests. He admired and appreciated the restoration of the old classics and was always happy to see an antique car shine. Billy was also a numismatist, who loved collecting coins and rare currency, always delighting in a special find and the joy it brought him.
Billy was well-loved by all. He was a very caring and genuine person. Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, supportive father, and proud grandfather.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Suzanne Kelley Hassell; daughters, Jamie Hassell and Kimberly Hassell Pennington, both of Morehead City; grandchildren, Millar Daniels, Julia Anne Bernard, Anna Blair Daniels, and Gavin Bernard; and beloved un-furry companion, Henry the cat.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Mears Pennington.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Newport or Misplaced Mutts of Carteret County.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.