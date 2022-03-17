Myrtle Brewer Gault, 85, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Myrtle was born on August 8, 1936, in Selwyn, West Virginia, to the late Thomas and Vergie Brewer. She married the love of her life, Franklin Delano Gault in 1956 and they had 62 wonderful years together.
In 1958, she graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach elementary school for 32 years, touching numerous lives along the way. Her desire to learn and her love for travelling were a great combination. Historic destinations were perfect for the history buff that she was. Myrtle enjoyed life at the beach, shelling and walking along the water were among her favorite activities, along with being a jewelry collector which she had a great appreciation for. Myrtle was a loving and devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Eric F. Gault and wife Angela, Kevin T. Gault, and Todd M. Gault; sisters, Nell Brewer and Ada Jean Irving; brothers, Bill Brewer and Henry Brewer; grandchildren, Andrew Gault, Austin Gault, Katie Gault, Tyler Whitehead, Lyndsay Whitehead, and Harley Gasser; and great-grandchildren, Ava Rochelle Whitehead, Scarlett Whitehead, Haisley Whitehead.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Gault on July 4, 2017, and brothers, Thomas Brewer Jr., Kenneth Brewer, Ermel Brewer, and Jim Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 3 HC Home Health & Hospice Inc. at 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro NC 27534.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
