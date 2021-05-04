Gregory “Greg” Thomas Hargett, 61, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be an outdoor celebration of his life, including military honors, at 2 p.m. Saturday at 113 Hamilton Lane on Harkers Island. Dress is casual. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Greg was born Dec. 5, 1959, in Washington, N.C., to the late Christopher “Pete” and Margaret Hargett. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, where he retired as a master sergeant. Following his military career, he worked as a manager in the information technology department of East Carolina University.
Greg was an incredible, smart, kind and gentle man. He loved spending time on the water with his wife fishing and enjoying the beauty of coastal living. He was admired and loved by his family, friends and peers.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Hargett of the home; stepsons, Charles Howard of Los Angeles, Calif., and John Marshall Howard of Winterville; and brothers, Ernie Hargett and wife Cathy of Wilmington, Chris Hargett and wife Sheila of Raleigh, Peter Hargett and wife Beth of Harkers Island and his twin brother, Joel Hargett of Zebulon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Greg may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601; Frontotemporal Dementia,2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406; or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
