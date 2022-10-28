Herbert Phillips III, Morehead City
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Suzanne Hill, Beaufort
Suzanne R. Hill, a resident of Beaufort, North Carolina since 1966, has sadly passed away October 26, 2022 at the age of 81. Originally from Maine, she spent her family vacations in the small fishing town of Beaufort which would become her home. She is survived by her children, Christopher Hill and Leslie Fulcher, her sister Pamula Wyrick, her brother Richard Ransley, and her two grandchildren Hannah and William Fulcher. In her life, Suzie was known as many things.
RODNEY A. WILLIAMS, Newport
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
AUDREY MITCHELL PINER, Atlantic Beach
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins.
JOSEPH WHITEMAN, Havelock
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Service arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
DOROTHY "DOT" ALICE KARCHER, Newport
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Full obituary forthcoming. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD "DICK" DEXTER EUBANKS SR., Beaufort
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John and Lula Eubanks, one of seventeen children.
ANCIL JONES, Havelock
C.P.O. Ancil W. Jones, Retired, 62, of Havelock passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Memorial service with military honors to be announced. Ancil was born on November 18, 1959, in Alliance, Ohio to Clifford and Mary Ann Jones. He married the love of his life Nydia Yvette Jones on July 4, 1980, and spent 36 wonderful years together.
