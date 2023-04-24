Barbara Dawson, Morehead City
Barbara Dawson, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Charles McCarthy III, Beaufort
Charles McCarthy III, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MARY FRANCES FULFORD, Carteret County
Mary Frances Fulford, 84, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date at Glad Tidings Church. Mary was born on April 8, 1939, in Carteret County, to the late James and Mary Pittman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.