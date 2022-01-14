Margaret Majewsky, 86, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16th, at Life Point Church, officiated by Rev. Ray Conner.
Margaret was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on May 7, 1935, to the late Thomas and Alice Donaldson. She was married to the late Walter Majewsky for 48 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Zambory of Newport, Annette Jones of Vanceboro, Wendy Gossage of Rockingham, Annette “Robin” Meadows of Newport and her husband Donald of Vanceboro; son, Daniel Lee Peart and wife Temple of Newport; sisters, Gertrude Allen of Portsmouth, VA and Florence Stoll of Bowerston, OH; 16 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Margaret Ann Benny and Jerrie Jones; grandchildren, Sylvia Marie, Chipper Blick and Jennifer Blick; and great-grandchild, Landen.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
