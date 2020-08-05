Robert “Bobby” Douglas Wilkins, 59, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His memorial service was Aug. 2, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Bobby Lowery.
Bobby was born Jan. 19, 1961, in Morehead City to the late Robert and Ina Mae Wilkins. He was the proud owner of A-Z Cleaning Services, where he worked diligently for 12 years. After a long day’s work, he enjoyed relaxing, sitting in the pool and hanging out with his cats.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Wilkins of the home; daughters, Felicia Wilkins and Melissa Wilkins, both of Newport; stepson, Jamie Willis of Newport; sister, Brenda White of Morehead City; brother, Dave Dixon of Newport; and eight grandchildren, Sophia, Zoey, Mariah, Zaylee, Tyler, Logan, Randy and Bentley.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.