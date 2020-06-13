Edna Barnhill Oglesby, 98, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Ms. Oglesby was born March 25, 1922, in Beaufort to the late Bogue and Edna Barnhill. Growing up in Beaufort, she lived on Ann Street and graduated from Beaufort High School. She married the love of her life, D.B. Oglesby, and they spent 50 wonderful years together. They raised their family in Havelock, where she lived for more than 70 years. Ms. Oglesby’s dedication to the armed forces was seen in the many hours she volunteered with veterans, and her love and care was received by numerous men and women. Her commitment and determination provided her with the title of being the first state commander of North Carolina for Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane O. Prather and husband Dave of Sugar Land, Texas; son, Maj. Thomas Oglesby and wife Anne of Clayton; granddaughters, Tina Patterson, Nancy Williams, Becky Bryant, Virginia Gibson, Megan Bland and Macy Smith; great-grandchildren, David, Caleb, Brandon, Thomas, Elizabeth, Katherine, Michelle, KayLee, Alexzander, Sarah, Thomas and Andrew; great-great-grandchildren, Alice, Leo and Odin; and caregiver, Elsie Prichard of Havelock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David “D.B.” Burton Oglesby III; son, David Oglesby IV; and granddaughter, Audrey Oglesby.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply to the visitation.
The family welcomes flowers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.