Frances “Carthene” Bell, 79, of Newport, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport after a long and courageous fight with her health.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be announced as soon as possible. After which, as per their wish, Carthene and Stanley will be rejoined and laid to rest at sea.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Carthene is deeply loved and survived by her two brothers, Raeford and wife Bobbie Howell of Cove City and R.E. Howell of Brookneal, Va.; two children, Laurie Schultz of Newport and Jeffrey and wife Carolyn Bell of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Christine and husband James Turner of New Bern, Amanda Cejka of Newport, Angela and husband Tony McNeil of Wilmington, Dale Schultz of Palm Springs, Calif., and Marissa Bell and Jennifer Bell, both of Wilmington. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Stanley George Bell of Marquette, Mich.; and her sister, Joyce Kelly of Newport.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North Carolina Aquariums.
Arrangements are by Coastal Cremations Inc.
(Paid obituary)
