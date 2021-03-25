Hazel “Faye” Conway, 74, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Jacob Snider and Pastor Matthew Smith. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Hazel was born May 17, 1946, in Roanoke Rapids to the late Melvin and Gracie Moore. Hazel worked as a secretary for Gowen Oil Co., as well as West Carteret High School, where she was employed for 20 years.
Hazel was a faithful member of Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness church. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She loved to cook and, when she was able, she enjoyed canning all types of fruits and vegetables she grew in her garden. Traveling to the beach or mountains was always a joy for Hazel. More than anything, she took great joy in her grandchildren and was always happy to spend time with them. Hazel’s kind and sweet spirit was refreshing to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Conway Jr. of the home; daughter, Rebecca Anne Keiser and fiancé Travis Moss of Rocky Mount; son, Terry Ross Rook Jr. and fiancée Desiree of Beaufort; sisters, Connie Mae Brooks and husband Ron of Gaston and Vanessa Dale Benton and husband Benny of Swansboro; brothers, Melvin Douglas Moore and wife Diann and Gilbert Wilson Moore, all of Roanoke Rapids; grandchildren, Allysa Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez, Brianna Rook and Ciarra Rook; and beloved cat, Callie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Russell Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church, 130 Airport Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.