Pierrette G. Lassalvy, 94, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her son, Philip Lassalvy of Cape Carteret; daughter, Elizabeth Walsh and husband John of Morehead City; three granddaughters, Danielle Lassalvy of Cape Carteret, Michelle Glissendorf and husband Steve of Newport and Liette Doran of Clayton; and six great-grandchildren, Steven, Tyler, Mason, Quinlee, Mazalee and Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise Francois; and her husband, Pierre D. Lassalvy.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
