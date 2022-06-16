Charles “Buddy” Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 28th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Charles was born on January 30, 1959, in New York, to the late Robert and Jimmie Lou Bickford. As a proud New Yorker, he loved the New York Giants, rarely missing a game and always rejoicing in their Super Bowl championships. Traveling was another great interest of Charles; he was happy seeing new sights and enjoyed meeting new friends along the way. Charles was a dedicated employee of Shop Rite in New York and New Jersey in a career that spanned over 30 years. More than anything, Charles loved his family and appreciated the time he was able to spend with them.
He is survived by his son, James Tucker Bickford; sister-in-law, Bernice Bickford of Newport; nieces, Alana Vereline and Melanie Bickford-Bates; and nephews, Robert Bickford, Robert Sherman, Doug Sherman, and Travis Ipock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy Bickford; sisters, Jean Bickford and Pamela Ipock; and brother, Robert James Bickford.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.