Betty Beck Marshall, 92, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. She has family in Carteret County.
Her graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah Baptist Church, officiated by the Pastor Darrell Williams.
She was the wife of the late Charles Douglas Marshall.
Mrs. Marshall was born in Washington, D.C., March 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Frederick Eugene Beck and Helen Marie Beck.
She is survived by a son, Michael Marshall and wife Vivian of Morehead City; a daughter, Sandra Keeney of Fayetteville, Ark.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Timmons and husband Terry, Ashley Keeney, Matthew Marshall and Madison Watford and husband Eric; and three great-grandchildren, Colin Timmons and Declan and Doug Watford.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Beck; and a son-in-law, Fred Keeney.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
(Paid obituary)
