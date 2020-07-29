Amelia “Amy” Garner Luther, 69, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas and the Rev. Freddie Braswell. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Amelia was born Jan. 27, 1951, in Carteret County to the late Leon Edward Garner and Elizabeth Bell Garner. She was an only child, but considered her numerous cousins her siblings. Amelia met and fell in love with her husband, Mike, while attending Western Carolina University. It was there that she obtained her master’s degree in early childhood education and went on to teach for 35 years in western North Carolina, Smyrna, Newport, Bogue Sound and Little Gem’s Pre-School, making a difference in countless children’s lives. Amelia’s first love was her family. As the backbone of her family, she made sure every occasion was memorable. She also had a love for music. She was a devout Christian and faithful servant who used her many gifts to glorify her Lord. She was a source of light to everyone. Amelia, “MiMi” or “MawMaw,” as her grandchildren called her, will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Michael Ray Luther Sr. of the home; sons, Michael Ray Luther Jr. and wife Toni of Indian Beach, Joshua Edward Luther of Emerald Isle and Kady Hurd and husband Andrew of Wilmington; grandchildren, Hailey, Jake, Zoe and Andrew; and many loving cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
