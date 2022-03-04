Veda Mae Styron, 85, of Cedar Island, passed away at her home on the morning of March 3, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 7th, at Atlantic United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Island Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, March 6th at Atlantic United Methodist Church.
Veda Mae Styron was born at Morehead City Hospital on September 23, 1936, to Veda Hamilton Styron and Dale Styron of Atlantic, NC. She attended and graduated from Atlantic School. Veda Mae married William Herbert Styron, Jr. of Cedar Island on September 23, 1954. Together, they raised four children and traveled throughout the United States. The Styron’s returned to Cedar Island in 1975, where they both lived out the rest of their days. Mrs. Styron was a member of the Atlantic United Methodist Church and the Mary Morris Circle.
Veda Mae was famous for her cooking and baking skills and decorating and baking cakes. She spent countless hours in the kitchen, making even the simplest recipes taste delicious. Many of her recipes featured fresh vegetables from her garden, which she always enjoyed tending. She also loved sewing and caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Denise Daniels and husband Bobby of Cedar Island, Penny Smith and husband Mark of Atlantic, and Allen Styron and his wife Hollie of Cedar Island; grandchildren, Jodie Daniels, Mark Daniels, Freddi Smith, Alex Smith, and Karmin Styron; great-grandchildren, Broghan Handl, Mark Daniels, Jr., and Mae Bella Daniels; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Styron, her parents, Veda and Dale Styron, her brother, Leon Dale Styron, and her eldest son, William Mark Styron.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Atlantic United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
