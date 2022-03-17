Janie L. Davis, 71, of Beaufort, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sea Level.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow the service at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.