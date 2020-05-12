Donnie Patrick Hatsell, 85, of Hubert, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
His memorial graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
Mr. Hatsell was raised in downtown Swansboro. He grew up enjoying Swansboro as a quiet little fishing village on the banks of the White Oak River. The locals called his father, Clayton, “Governor” and called Donnie “Little Governor.” He often told the story of driving around Swansboro at the age of 12 in his daddy’s Packard. He told his family many other wonderful stories of his life and the people of Swansboro.
Mr. Hatsell served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was an aircraft mechanic at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
He is survived by three daughters, Frances Kreiling and her husband Allen and Brenda New and her husband John, all of Hubert, and Donna Velez and her husband Butch of Stella; four grandchildren, Clayton New, Matthew Kreiling, Steven Kreiling and Andrea Velez; and four great-grandchildren, Zoe Kreiling, John Wyman, Alaina New and Arden New.
Mr. Hatsell was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Louise Hatsell; and his daughter, Diane Hatsell.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Naval Regional Medical Center, Camp Lejeune, and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington for the wonderful care given to him.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.