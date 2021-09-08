Gary J. Zurn, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home.
A private memorial service was held Thursday, September 2, 2021, for the family only at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Kevin Stott. A celebration of life for all friends and extended family will be held at a later date.
Gary was born March 28, 1951, in Hartford, Wisconsin to the late John and Ardell Zurn. He was well known in the fishing and sporting goods industry for his strong leadership and expertise. As a partner and Senior Vice President of Big Rock Sports for nearly 30 years, his guidance and skill were appreciated by all who knew him. He enjoyed his time serving on various boards and committee’s including the American Sportfishing Association and the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers, among others.
His time was most enjoyed simply spending time with family and enjoying an evening cocktail or watching Wisconsin sports while relaxing on the porch. His renewed love for golf and competitive nature kept him going in retirement, and he really enjoyed his time spent on the course with friends.
Gary was a committed family man and always put them first in everything he did. His precious granddaughter, Charlotte, could put a smile on “Pops” face like no one had ever seen. She was truly his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Zurn of the home; son, Graig Zurn and wife Cameron of Morehead City; brother, Terry Zurn and wife Linda of Rosemount, MN; sister, Jodi Hall and husband Rick of Appleton, WI; granddaughter, Charlotte Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Dolores Czaikowski of Stevens Point, WI; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Nancy Czaikowski, Ed and Mary Beth Czaikowski, Mary Haas, Anne and Richard Ambroziak, Ralph Czaikowski, Mike Czaikowski, Peter and Loretta Czaikowski, and Paul and Denise Czaikowski; as well as many more nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
