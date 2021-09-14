Stephen Roderick Emory, 91, of Cedar Island, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pruitt Health Sea Level.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Stephen served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He drove a taxi for a living in Edenton, Delaware until he moved back to Cedar Island in 1980. He loved clamming until a bicycle accident in 1998 wouldn’t allow it any longer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Della Emory; and his wife, Sue Taylor Emory.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
