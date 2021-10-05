Ret. Lt. Colonel Kent Oliver Brown Sr., 83, of Morehead City, joined his Heavenly ranks Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at home.
A funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City with Rev. Powell Osteen officiating. The family will receive guests at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Guests may pay their final respects to Kent in the sanctuary from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in Bayview Cemetery following the service.
Kent was born on May 31, 1938 in Canon City, Colorado. He graduated from Morehead City High School in 1956. Kent attended Appalachian State Teacher’s College. He received his BSE and MSE from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR.
Kent honorably served 24 years in the U.S. Army. His tours of duty included two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Germany (where he graduated from German Airborne School), Arkadelphia, AR (where he served as Professor of Military Science at Ouachita Baptist University), Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Sill, OK, Fort Bragg, NC, and Fort Dix, NJ. He received many military awards including: Master Parachutist Badge, German Parachuitist Wings, Ranger Tab, Vietnamese Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallentry with two Silver Stars and Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 6 Campaign Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with “V” Device and Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
After Kent retired from the Army and moved back to Carteret County, he taught at Carteret Community College where he was awarded Vocational Teacher of the Year in 1992 and Cape Lookout High School, where he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1997. His community service included Carteret Co. Association of Home Builders – Builder of the Year, Carteret Co. Habitat for Humanity – Construction Supervisor, Chapter 639 Military Order of the Purple Heart – Adjutant and Junior Vice Commander, American Legion Post 49, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9868, and Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks – where he was chaplain for 11 years. He and Varina served the Town of Morehead City as Santa & Mrs. Claus at community events for 11 years and was awarded Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade in 2019.
Kent was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City and in the Buck Matthews Sunday School class.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Varina O’Neal Brown; three children, Kent Oliver Brown Jr. and wife Deborah Ellis Brown, Karen Brown Hartt, and Keith O’Neal Brown and wife Veronica; grandchildren, Clark Joseph Brown, Courtney Brown Wilkey and husband Quinton, Benjamin Oliver Krebs and wife Haley, Zachary Harrison Brown, and Leah Brown Santoni and husband Matthew; siblings, Robert Victor Brown, Bernard King and wife Kellie, Paula O’Neal Crossley, Denny O’Neal and wife Kathleen, Deborah O’Neal Lawrence and husband Bobby; great-grandchildren, Drake Krebs and Seth Wilkey; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his precious son-in-law, Steve Hartt.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations in Kent’s name may be made to Christmas Cheer of Carteret County in care of First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
