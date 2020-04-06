Florence Aileen Willis, 92, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her private graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Tim Marriner. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Mrs. Willis was a member of Glad Tidings Pentecostal Holiness Church in Morehead City for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her son, James “Mike” Willis and wife Hope of Ayden; brother, Wesley Lewis of Newport; half-sister, Rosa Mitchell of Newport; sister-in-law, Shirley Lewis of Broad Creek; three grandchildren, Terri Ann Mace of Beaufort, Brandy Saylors of Tennessee and Kenneth Willis of Newport; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Willis and son, Terry L. Willis, both of the home; parents, Fulford and Rosa Lewis of Broad Creek; grandson, Jon Michael Willis of Ayden; sister, Sybil Lewis of Hampton, Va.; and brother, Bradley Lewis of Broad Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Aileen’s memory to the Glad Tidings Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.