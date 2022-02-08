GRETHE BAKKE KOURY, Newport
Grethe Bakke Koury, 83, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Margaret Goodwin, Beaufort
Margaret Goodwin, 95 of Beaufort, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GERALD VANN PHILLIPS, Morehead City
Gerald Vann Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
