David Mears Pennington, 55, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His memorial service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at Camp Albemarle, 156 Albemarle Drive in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask and practice social distancing. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
David graduated from Tarboro High School in 1983 and East Carolina University in 1988. He worked in sales at 70 West Marina and enjoyed boating and fishing multiple king mackerel tournaments. He was a devoted family man who would do anything for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hassell Pennington of the home; son, Brett Mears Pennington of Greenville; stepdaughter, Anna Blair Daniels of Morehead City; stepson, Millar Parrish Daniels of Morehead City; brother, Robert Ross Pennington and wife Hazel Day of Tarboro; nephew, Herbert Ross Pennington; and niece, Katherine Hope Pennington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Mary Jo Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke Clinic, c/o Duke Medical Center 2F/2G, Attn: Duke Lung Transplant Program, Durham, NC 27710, or to Vidant Health Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
