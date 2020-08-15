Lydia Haley, 77; incomplete Aug 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lydia Ann Haley, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHavelock man charged with statutory rapeCarteret County confirms additional 23 COVID-19 cases since FridayMorehead City Council to consider annexation requestBeach-driving permits on sale in Emerald IsleCarteret County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for teenCarteret County approaches 400 total COVID-19 casesMorehead City native excels at college, in running for NC Student Teacher of the YearEmerald Isle identifies body found in surf Sunday as Ohio manNC Ports report volume increases in FY20Sheriff’s office announces 10 more arrests in Operation One by One’ Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take a moment to consider (93)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please respect our choices (72)Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument (26)Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening (16)NCDPS identifies COVID-19 outbreak at county correctional center (14)EDITORIAL: County school board faces a no-win choice (14)County’s school bond is funding needed shelters (10)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has the nation lost its way? (10)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Carteret County NEEDS MaST! (9)Carteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public input (8) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 47 Aug 14, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 46 Updated Aug 11, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 44 Updated Aug 7, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 43 Jul 27, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 42 - Movies and Comedy Jul 23, 2020 0
