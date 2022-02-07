Margaret Goodwin, Beaufort
Margaret Goodwin, 95 of Beaufort, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
FLOYD JOHNSON, Newport
Floyd Johnson, 83, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
MICHAEL ANTHONY PARKER, Morehead City
Michael Anthony Parker, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at UNC Rex Healthcare. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
