Patricia Wiley, Atlantic
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Daniel Smith, Beaufort
Daniel Robert Smith, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GRACE VAN AKEN OWEN, Morehead City
Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
DAVID THOMAS BAYLISS, Havelock
David Thomas Bayliss, 72, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
GORDON A. MARKSm Atlantic Beach
Gordon "Mr. Gordon" A. Marks, 89, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Gordon was born on June 6, 1933, in Butner, North Carolina. Coming from a large family of boys, he and his 4 brothers all served in the United States Army.
