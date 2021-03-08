Robert “Bob” Newman Scott Jr., 81, of Cedar Point, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service is at noon today at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Kidwell Scott of the home; daughters, Denise Comegys and Tammy Anderson, both of Stafford, Va.; grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
