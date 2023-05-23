Paula Anne Lewis, 65, of Davis, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 25th, at the Salter Family Cemetery in Davis, officiated by Rev. Rusty Willis. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Paula was born in Sea Level, North Carolina on September 3, 1957, and lived all her life in Carteret County. She enjoyed spending time on the water and had a great appreciation of our beautiful coast. Paula loved horses and especially enjoyed riding. She loved to garden and greatly anticipated each new season and the plentiful harvest.
Paula was a friendly face to all. She never met a stranger and was perfect at making everyone feel welcome. This was a great fit for her role in the family business at the Crab House. More than anything, Paula loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter, who she was so proud of.
Paula is survived by her daughter, Jamie Johnson, of Jacksonville, NC; sister, Missy Lewis, of Davis; stepmother, Nancy Lewis, of Davis; stepbrother, Chris Piner, of Williston; stepsister, Gay Mason, of Davis; and nephews, Joey Piner and Jeremy Paul Piner.
Paula was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Lewis; father, James Paul Lewis; son, Kenny Paul Johnson; and brother, Jimmy Lewis.
Flowers are welcome, or the family invites you to plant a tree in her memory.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
