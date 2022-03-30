Patrick "Pat" O'Hara, Morehead City
Patrick "Pat" Simmons O'Hara, 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
DEVON “T-BONE” SMITH, Cedar Point
Devon “T-Bone” Smith, 73, of Cedar Point, NC, formerly from Grifton, left his life’s journey on March 30, 2022, due to cancer. He was a devoted, loving husband of over 50 years to Cathy Smith. He was dedicated to Cathy, two daughters, four granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.
