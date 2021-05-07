Ella Mae Wilson Jones, 70, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her graveside service, followed by the interment, is at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Gethsemane Memorial Park Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Jones of the home.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville.
