Timothy Holland, Beaufort
Timothy K. Holland, 59, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Raymond Styron, Straits
Raymond Styron, 73, of Straits, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELENA HALL, Beaufort
Elena Hall, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 1st, at Munden Funeral Home.
LAURA FRANCES HARVATH, Morehead City
Laura Frances Harvath, 87, of Morehead City, passed from this life on earth to be face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 3rd, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron.
