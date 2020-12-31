Doris Allen Murphy, 91, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Doris was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Atlanta, Ga. It was there she met the love of her life, Don. In 1952, they moved to Canton, where the Murphy family owned Murphy Chevrolet and eventually Mountain View Motors.
She enjoyed being active at Canton Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and was active with Presbyterian Women.
After her husband’s retirement in 1995, they enjoyed RV trips to Nova Scotia, Mexico, Alaska and many places in between. Doris and Don relocated to Beaufort in 2008 to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Curtis Hickman.
Doris was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She always made sure there was plenty to eat and everyone had a comfortable place to sit and visit. She was small in stature, but “Little Bird” had the biggest heart.
Doris and Don celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary May 18, 2020.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Hickman and husband Curtis of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Lawson and Corey Hickman, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Doris was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Cobb Allen; and aunt, Bernice Payne, who raised her.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to Community Home Health & Hospice for sharing their gift of compassion and Christ’s love, along with the pastors and many friends at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canton Presbyterian Church, 190 Main St., Canton, NC 28716; First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or Community Home Care & Hospice, 662 W Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
