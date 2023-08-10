Kent Jackson, Newport
Kent Jackson, 80, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
JOSEPH "JOE" ELLIOTT TAYLOR, Sea Level
Joseph “Joe” Elliott Taylor, 78, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Manley B. Rose Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Styron’s Creek Cemetery in Sea Level.
KEVIN T. KELLY, Newport
Kevin T. Kelly, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. His service arrangements and full obituary will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PATRICIA LAWRENCE INGRAM, Morehead City
Patricia Lawrence Ingram, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12th at Munden Funeral Home.
