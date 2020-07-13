Sharon A. Long Sanden, 78 of Morehead City, formerly of Warren, Pa., died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family at Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home in Warren, officiated by the Rev. Richard Tomasone, pastor of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Warren. Interment will follow at St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery.
Sharon was born May 22, 1942, in Warren, Pa., to the late Henry J. and Helen Schultz Long. She was a 1961 graduate of Warren High School, then attended North Penn Beauty School. Following graduation, she was a beautician and then business owner in the Warren area for 42 years. After retiring Sharon moved to Morehead City in 2005 to be near the ocean to indulge a true passion of hers, swimming in the ocean, as often as possible.
While in Warren, Sharon was an avid member of her community as a business owner, beautician, member of St. Joseph Church and the Warren Lioness Club. Sharon, however, most adored her family, which started with her three cherished daughters, who she shared with her former spouse, James Lopez of Warren, Pa. She never missed an opportunity to host friends and family for a rousing celebration or a game of cards.
She married her esteemed husband, Herbert W. Sanden in Warren, Pa., Feb. 25, 1978, and the two enjoyed many adventures together, including waterskiing on Chautauqua Lake, trips to Florida and renewing their vows after 20 happy years. Sharon could be seen at every Fourth of July parade watching her kids and then grandchildren as they proudly marched down Main Street, looking for her smiling face. She had a special way of making her family feel loved, greeting them with "Punky" and pinching their cheeks well into their adult years. She brought a welcome smile to others whenever possible while golfing, dancing and playing pickle ball, but especially while spending time on the water. Sharon spent her time in Morehead City with many friends playing pickle ball, kayaking or, her absolute favorite, swimming in the ocean.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, whom she loved dearly, Julie Lopez Williams and husband Craig of Florence, S.C., and Carie Lopez Bumbarger of Concord; brother, Thomas William "Bill" Long and wife Beverly Jane of Warren, Pa.; grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud, Kaeli Freeborough, Kelsi Freeborough, Halli Williams Jordan, Drew Williams, Tanner Williams and Trevor Bumbarger; and great-granddaughter, Kendals Christeson; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends whom she treated as family.
“We will all greatly miss her spirit and unending support and hope to show up to the world as she did, with love and kindness and a little bit of fun.”
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert W. Sanden; her daughter, Kendals Lopez Freeborough; and her sister, Helen Long Sykes.
Those wishing to place memorial donations can do so to Amazing Grace Advocary, P.O. Box 7314, Concord, NC 28027, or a local charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc. of Warren, Pa.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.