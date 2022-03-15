Sally Ann Smith Woelkers, 93 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville NC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St Egbert Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Kolodziej officiating.
Sally lived a joyful life with her husband of 66 years and her fifteen children. She was active in social justice, Catholic charity, Hispanic ministry as well as raising children and enjoying grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sally is survived by 15 children , Frederick Woelkers III, of Seward Alaska, Elsie (Peg) Spencer of Morehead City, Roland Woelkers of Marine City MI, Michael Woelkers of Bellingham WA, Stephen Woelkers of Pittsburgh PA, Joseph Woelkers of Tyler TX, Peter Woelkers of Great Falls MT, David Woelkers of Ann Arbor MI, Mary Shaw of Virginia Beach VA, Timothy Woelkers of Ray Township MI, William Woelkers of Chicago IL, Elizabeth McCreedy of Detroit MI, Ann Maier of Deadwood SD, Gerard (Jay) Woelkers of Middletown MD, and Christopher Woelkers of Greenville NC. Spouses of children, 36 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Joseph Woelkers Jr. and her grandson, Andrew Woelkers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Clinic of Morehead City NC or St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City, NC
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
