Peter P. Mazzella Jr., 69, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Premier Healthcare in Jacksonville.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born in Bronx, N.Y., April 5, 1951, the son of the late Peter Mazzella and Helen Rupp Mazzella Sr.
He is survived by a son, Peter Mazzella of Mississippi; granddaughters; sisters, Adrienne Mazzella Sewell and Diane Mazzella Whited; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a niece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society at nationalmssociety.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
