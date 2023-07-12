Jason Aaron Watson, 42, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort, with Pastor Dena White officiating.
He is survived by his parents, Karen and Mac Willis of Beaufort; and James Watson of Beaufort; two brothers, William Willis and wife, Kathryn of Newport; Nathan Watson and wife, Billie of Newport; sister, Tina Eubanks and husband, Ivey of Marshallberg; sister in love, Sue Morris and husband Bryan of Wichita Falls TX: nieces and nephews: Sean Willis and wife, Shirley, Mackenzie Eubanks, Nathan Watson II, Emma Watson: grandniece, Lisa Willis; niece and nephew in love: LauraJean Bukowski and husband, Ty, Kyle Morris; uncle, Joseph Gore of Newport; Cousin: Jason Shannon and wife, Shelley; best friend, Matthew Brown of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Samuel Gore and paternal grandparents, Margaret Watson and James Watson
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Peer Recovery Center; 3900 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain; Beaufort Unit, 621 West Fire Tower Rd. Winterville, NC 28590.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.