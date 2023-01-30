Adriaan Johan Troeleman, 94, passed away January 20, 2023, at his home in Sun City Center, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara H. Troeleman; his daughter Gwen (Bruce) Sherman; his sons John (Gretchen) Troeleman and Nicholas (Dana) Troeleman; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Adriaan was born in Rotterdam, Holland, and immigrated to the United States following World War II. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a B.S. Degree in Textile Engineering. He lived in several states in the southeast during his career and retired in Beaufort, NC, where he enjoyed fishing and boating. He was always active in church and community wherever he lived, volunteering with several organizations in Beaufort where he lived for 22 years.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
