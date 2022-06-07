William Simmons, Beaufort
William Simmons, 82, of Beaufort passed away on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at 12:00pm, prior to the funeral.
LOIS "TOOTSIE" CANNON, Beaufort
Lois “Tootsie” Cannon, 81, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Tuttles Grove Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service. Lois was born on December 24, 1940, in Columbia, North Carolina to the late James and Martha Brickhouse.
REBECCA ANN KEETER, Morehead City
Rebecca Ann Keeter, 92, of Morehead City, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away on June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Rebecca’s life was centered around family. She is a mother of eight children, thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
BROOKSYNE "JO" PRICE MULLIS, Newport
On June 6, 2022, Brooksyne "Jo" Price Mullis left this earthly life to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in eternal life. She leaves behind a legacy in her family and work that will forever impact the life of many. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
MARION GASKINS DAVIS, Newport
Marion Gaskins Davis, 96, of Newport, passed away June 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10th, at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery, For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website.
DOLORIS BARBOUR, Newport
Doloris Barbour, 68, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Doloris was born on July 29, 1953, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Eva George.
DEBORAH MORTON WILLIS, Gloucester
Deborah Morton Willis, 69, of Gloucester, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, peacefully at home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home.
