Gerry T. Smith Sr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 24th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 23rd at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. The memorial service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Gerry was born on June 15, 1944, to the late T.B. and Evelyn Smith. He and his family, which included 3 siblings, grew up in the beautiful Davis Shores community. When he was just 14, he met the love of his life Becky Lawrence. Knowing he had found true love, they began dating and were later married on October 1, 1965. They had a storybook romance in their 57 wonderful years together.
In the late 40’s, Gerry’s father, T.B., started TB Smith Seafood in Davis which later moved to the Beaufort Causeway. Working in the family business, Gerry understood hard work. Fulfilling a legacy of dedication, he went on to become the owner and co-operator of Ted and Todd's Marine Service of Beaufort. Gerry shared his love of boating, fishing, and the beauty of our coast with numerous friends and customers over the years. Actively involved in the fishing community, he was a member of the NC Fisheries Association and Southeastern Fisheries Association, FL.
One of his great achievements includes being honored with the role of Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of North Carolina from 1997 until 1998. Gerry’s responsibilities encompassed 375 lodges representing more than 45,000 members. While freemasonry is many different things to each man, Gerry excelled in practicing charity and goodwill and strived to work with men of all backgrounds as they became better husbands, fathers, and citizens by encouraging and cultivating friendship, morality, and brotherly love. He was a member of the Crissie Wright Lodge #741 A.F. & A.M. in Smyrna since 1976, where he also served as Master. Partnering alongside his wife Becky, he served in the Order of the Eastern Star as Worthy Patron, with Becky as Worthy Matron.
It’s no surprise that Gerry was well known for his commitment to our community and involvement in various groups in our region. He was appointed as the Carteret Community College Trustee by Governor Easley in 2002 and served on the Board of Directors with the Carteret Community College Foundation. From 1993 through 1997, he was appointed to serve on the Joint Legislative Committee on Seafood and Aquaculture by Governor Hunt and later reappointed by Governor Easley from 2003 through 2006.
Gerry’s activities also included being on the Carteret Planning Commission from 1977 until 1984; serving as the Morehead City Rotary Club Secretary; East Carteret High School Advisory Council from 1982 until 1988; and the Board of Directors of First Citizens Bank in Beaufort. Gerry was also a member of the NC Citizens for Business and Industry in Raleigh and the Carteret County Crossroads in Beaufort.
Gerry’s well-deserved awards include the Governor of Kiwanis Carolina's Award for Meritorious Service in 1998; the honorary 33rd Degree from the Masonic Organization in 1998; Joseph Montford Medal for Meritorious Service in 1992; Paul Harris Fellow Award in 2003; and the Scottish Rite Supreme Council Knight Commander of the Court of Honour.
More than anything, it was his faith that was the strength and guiding force in his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Morehead City where he enjoyed the men and the tight-knit group of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class. His fellow members will surely miss his insight, joy, and special sausage biscuits.
With a heart for children, Gerry formed the Beaufort Kiwanis Club and served as Charter President. He was dedicated to improving the lives of children and was honored to be on the Board of Directors for the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford from 1988 until 1998. During that time, he also served on the Board of Directors for the Masonic and Eastern Star Home in Greensboro, from 1994 through 1998. Even with their busy schedule, Gerry and Becky found time to bless young families in tangible ways. Gerry would make beautiful hand-crafted cradles and Becky made precious baby quilts. Their joy in giving these tokens brought them great happiness over the years.
The first cold breeze meant that it was bean season, and you could be sure that he’d be cooking beans and smoked hambone for the crew. Gerry loved to open their home to friends and family, sharing his well-known specialty with others.
Gerry would be the first to tell you that his big success in life was his family, whom he loved dearly. His expressions of love and care were seen in the little notes that he left by the coffee pot or the multiple ways that he would always take care of and provide for them. The family joke is that they could always count on him to be the last-minute man, and without fail, he’d surprise them. It goes without saying that his granddaughters were the sparkle of his eye. Their “dada” made sure their needs were always met and quite a few of their wishes were as well. Known for his sweet tooth, he always had Little Debbie Fly Pies or strawberry frosted donuts to share with them. The girls often chuckled at his “selective hearing”. His eavesdropping when they were chatting with their memaw, which of course he didn’t think they noticed, was his quiet way of making sure they were doing all right.
Gerry’s defining qualities were those of a true southern gentleman. With a heart of gold, he was always patient, observant of others, humble, caring, and kind. His energy, precision, and joy will be sadly missed.
Those remaining to cherish his legacy are his loving wife of 57 years, Rebecca “Becky” Lawrence Smith of Morehead City; son, Gerry Theodore “Ted” Smith Jr. of Beaufort; granddaughters, Madison Hope Smith of Morehead City and Peyton Elizabeth Smith of Morehead City; siblings, Phillip Burton Smith and wife Wanda of Davis and Raelene “Plum” Rosselli and husband Chic of Raleigh; brother-in-law, Roland Davis Lawrence Jr. and wife Lisa of Beaufort; nieces, Dana Smith Nelson and husband John of Davis, Anna Smith of Davis, Kara Smith and fiancé Tommy Fulcher of Davis; and nephew, Roland Davis Lawrence Ill and wife Savanna of Beaufort.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Davis Smith; sister, Josephine Smith; nephew, Grayson Edward Lawrence; father-in-law, Roland Davis Lawrence Sr.; and mother-in-law, Janice T. Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist / Lighthouse Sunday School Class, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557 or Davis First Baptist, P.O. Box 146, Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
