Jane “Janie” Frances Allen, 72, of Peletier, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.
The family will hold a private celebration at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Allen of the home; son, William Allen of Delaware, Ohio; sisters, Katherine Nitz of Doylestown, Ohio, Mary Varner of North Canton, Ohio, and Diane Haught of North Royalton, Ohio; brothers, James Blucker of North Canton, Ohion, and Michael Blucker of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Janie may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.