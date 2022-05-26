Charles (Charlie) William Hermanson, Jr., 79, of Stella, passed away Thursday May 26, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born November 5, 1942, in Sanborn, NY, a son to the late Charles William Hermanson, Sr. and June Audrey Marsden Hermanson.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Charlie faithfully served his country in the US Army. He then became a firefighter aboard Camp Lejeune and later transferred to base maintenance as a heavy equipment mechanic, where he retired as a master heavy equipment mechanic. When Charlie wasn’t in his shop working, he was in the woods getting ready for deer season. He was a lifetime member of the Hubert Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Midgette Hermanson of the home; son, Russ Hermanson (Carleen) of Swansboro; grandchildren, Justin and Callie; brothers, Don and Richard Hermanson both of Sanborn, NY; sisters, Suzy Vullo, Kathy Smith, and Cynthia Hermanson all of Sanborn, NY; and an aunt, Irene Carico of Black Mountain, NC.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hermanson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
