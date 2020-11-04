James Murrel Register Sr., 76, of Emerald Isle, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at noon Saturday at Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his beloved significant other, Janice G. Waters of Emerald Isle; sons, James Murrel Register Jr. of Peletier and Charles Michael Register of Boone; sisters, Diana Jones of Oak Island and Marilyn Tripp of Shallotte; brother, Bo Register of Oak Island; sisters of one parent, Jean Benton and Jackie Ballou, both of Brunswick County; and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sister, Vie Woods; brother, Malcolm Register; and a grandson.
His viewing is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Emerald Isle Baptist Church. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends and family at 102 W. Sandbur Drive in Emerald Isle.
Memorial donations may be made to Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
