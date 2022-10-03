Jerald “Jerry” E. Van De Voord, 71, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home.
His graveside service will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, October 11th, at Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville. A celebration of life will be held at Salty Shores Trailer Park, Saturday, October 29th at 2 pm.
Jerry was born on October 25, 1950, in Geneseo, Illinois to the late Francis and Helen Van De Voord. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry was a diligent worker who had many skills. He ran Max the Cobbler shoe repair and shoe store for over 25 years. Jerry will be deeply missed by his loved ones and friends.
He is survived by his son, Francis E. Van De Voord of Newport; brother, Ronald J. Van De Voord; and grandchild Sean Watson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Connie Hill, Chris Leuthold; brothers, David Van De Voord, and Steve Van De Voord.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
